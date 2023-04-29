Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

