City Developments Limited Announces Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0452 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

City Developments Trading Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.15 on Friday. City Developments has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDEVY shares. HSBC lowered shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

