Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the March 31st total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 581.0 days.

CLZNF remained flat at $15.70 during midday trading on Friday. Clariant has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment is composed of industrial and consumer specialties with a focus on applications and formulations for personal care, home care, crop solutions, paints and coatings, aviation, construction chemicals, and industrial lubricants.

