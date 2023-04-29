Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.79% of Clean Harbors worth $48,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,316,000 after buying an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after buying an additional 218,711 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $20,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,237,000 after purchasing an additional 171,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $145.16. 204,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,066. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $146.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $268,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,957.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,193.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

