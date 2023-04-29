Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,886 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,782 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.11% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $47,225,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after buying an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 108,800 shares of company stock worth $1,627,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

NYSE CLF opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

