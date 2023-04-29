Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.280-1.284 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of NET traded down $12.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.05. 33,129,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,791,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $807,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,007 shares of company stock valued at $25,494,548. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

