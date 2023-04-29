CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,038 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $43,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $185.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $225.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.14.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

