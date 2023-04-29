CMO Group (LON:CMO) Trading Down 2.4%

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.26). Approximately 33,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 7,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).
CMO Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.17. The stock has a market cap of £14.75 million and a P/E ratio of -340.00.
CMO Group Company Profile
CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.
