Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $61.15 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

