Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KO opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.11.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

