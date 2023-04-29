Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Short Interest Update

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,800 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the March 31st total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,318.0 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $48.10 during trading hours on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $91.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

