Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cognex by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $47.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $70.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.61.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Articles

