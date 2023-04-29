Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COLB. UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.
Columbia Banking System Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.
Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 158.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
