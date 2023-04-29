Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.40 EPS.
NASDAQ COLM opened at $83.54 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
