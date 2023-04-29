Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issues Earnings Results

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.
CMCSA stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
