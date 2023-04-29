Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 186.0% from the March 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMWAY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 18,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,003. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $58.14 and a one year high of $78.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.23.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.4294 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

