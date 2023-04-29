Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 158.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,444. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $933.40 million, a PE ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Claire M. Gulmi bought 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after purchasing an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 409,213 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

