Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $41,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $397,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

