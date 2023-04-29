Comparing Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Assure alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -40.19% -149.37% -78.55% Tenon Medical -2,737.63% -653.61% -147.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Assure and Tenon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Assure currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,076.87%. Tenon Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 224.32%. Given Assure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than Tenon Medical.

6.6% of Assure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Assure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and Tenon Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $10.98 million 0.29 -$30.11 million ($13.60) -0.22 Tenon Medical $690,000.00 30.16 -$18.92 million ($4.01) -0.46

Tenon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Assure. Tenon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assure beats Tenon Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.