Compass Financial Group INC SD Invests $13.62 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,624,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

VIG stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

