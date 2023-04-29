Compass Financial Group INC SD Invests $283,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

