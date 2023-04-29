Compass Financial Group INC SD Invests $957,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.3% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.84.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
