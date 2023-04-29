Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New $352,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIY. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MIY opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.