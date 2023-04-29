Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New Investment in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,845,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 471,427 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 610,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 48,438 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,073 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 52,670 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IQI opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.92.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

