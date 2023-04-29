Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,851,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,054,000 after buying an additional 250,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,809,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after buying an additional 652,158 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,125,000 after buying an additional 482,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,917,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.