Compass Financial Group INC SD Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $877,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,356,000 after buying an additional 227,805 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 678,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 153,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 24,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

