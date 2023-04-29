Compass Financial Group INC SD Purchases Shares of 16,976 Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 329.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

BATS VFMV opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

