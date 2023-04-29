Compass Financial Group INC SD Takes $816,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $107.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

