Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLEV remained flat at $2.68 on Friday. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.13.
About Concrete Leveling Systems
