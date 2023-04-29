Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Concrete Leveling Systems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLEV remained flat at $2.68 on Friday. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the provision of concrete leveling systems services. It aims to partner with third parties in the casino and hospitality industries, with plans of operating in the casino gaming technology industry. The company was founded by Suzanne I. Barth on August 28, 2007 and is headquartered in Canton, OH.

