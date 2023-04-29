Conflux (CFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $910.32 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $910.32 million and $121.88 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,281.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00309576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.57 or 0.00531273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00067951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.00407850 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,787,206,068 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,787,075,067.7932067 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.33489869 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $188,675,660.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.