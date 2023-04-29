ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.12. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $29.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.19 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 28.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at $7,673,235.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

