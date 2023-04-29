Consolidated Investment Group LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

