Contrasting GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

GlucoTrack (NASDAQ:GCTK – Get Rating) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

GlucoTrack has a beta of -1.14, meaning that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlucoTrack and Alphatec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlucoTrack N/A N/A -$4.43 million N/A N/A Alphatec $350.87 million 4.57 -$152.15 million ($1.47) -9.82

Profitability

GlucoTrack has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec.

This table compares GlucoTrack and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlucoTrack N/A -161.18% -113.54% Alphatec -43.36% -575.45% -29.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of GlucoTrack shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GlucoTrack and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlucoTrack 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83

Alphatec has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Alphatec’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than GlucoTrack.

Summary

Alphatec beats GlucoTrack on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

