Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Acquired by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Core & Main by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM remained flat at $26.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,046. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 17,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $452,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $251,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 18,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $489,690.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $213,724.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 17,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $452,600.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $251,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,663,498 shares of company stock worth $325,506,678 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

