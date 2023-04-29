Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Corning Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

