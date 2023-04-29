Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-$0.59 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE OFC traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Corporate Office Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Corporate Office Properties Trust

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

