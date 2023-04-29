Cosmos Price Reaches $11.60 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $11.60 or 0.00039798 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.32 billion and approximately $77.87 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00060039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00022385 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001211 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

