Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

