Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 286.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,530,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VV stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $197.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

