Country Club Bank GFN Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after buying an additional 56,223 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $145.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

