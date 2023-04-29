Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 220 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $253.29 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

