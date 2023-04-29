Country Club Bank GFN Purchases 224 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $295.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.46 and its 200-day moving average is $270.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $296.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

