Country Club Bank GFN Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VHT opened at $245.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.