Country Club Bank GFN Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,228,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,866,000 after purchasing an additional 80,951 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.27.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

