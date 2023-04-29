Country Club Bank GFN Sells 282 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $404.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $376.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

