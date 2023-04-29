Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,277 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

