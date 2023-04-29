Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

COUR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coursera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.08.

NYSE COUR opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,303,128.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coursera news, SVP Richard J. Jacquet sold 31,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $374,601.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 110,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,303,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,468. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Coursera by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 545,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coursera by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after buying an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 800,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 458,008 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coursera by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 315,762 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

