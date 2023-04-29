Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. Cousins Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.65 EPS.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $21.81. 1,928,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,905. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 240.2% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.