Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 161.3% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.66. 282,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,087. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.