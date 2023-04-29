Credit Suisse Group Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $270.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.71.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $236.91 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

